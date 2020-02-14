Zacks: Brokerages Set $2.75 Price Target for Portman Ridge Finance Corp (NASDAQ:PTMN)

Portman Ridge Finance Corp (NASDAQ:PTMN) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $2.75 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Portman Ridge Finance an industry rank of 14 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Portman Ridge Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Portman Ridge Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

In related news, CEO Edward J. Goldthorpe bought 24,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $49,687.90. Also, Director Christopher Lacovara sold 79,703 shares of Portman Ridge Finance stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $164,188.18. Insiders have purchased a total of 29,238 shares of company stock worth $60,078 in the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 1,018,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 97,549 shares during the period. Southside Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $386,000. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. 28.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PTMN stock opened at $2.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.68. Portman Ridge Finance has a twelve month low of $1.99 and a twelve month high of $3.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.17%. Portman Ridge Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Portman Ridge Finance Company Profile

Portman Ridge Finance Corp. is a private equity fund and non-diversified closed-end investment company that invests in middle market companies generating consistent cash flows located in North America. It targets companies operating across a broad range of sectors such as aerospace and defense, automotive, beverage, food and tobacco, broadcasting and entertainment, buildings and real estate, personal and cargo transport, chemicals, plastics and rubber, containers, packaging and glass, diversified or conglomerate service, ecological, electronics, finance, and healthcare.

