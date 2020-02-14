Zacks: Capital Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBNK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Capital Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBNK) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $15.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Capital Bancorp an industry rank of 83 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Capital Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

In other Capital Bancorp news, Director Michael Joseph Burke sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. Company insiders own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBNK. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 10.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,118 shares during the period. 22.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBNK stock opened at $14.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.74. The stock has a market cap of $201.90 million, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Capital Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $15.07.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $25.33 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Capital Bancorp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including various checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, debit cards, remote deposit capture services, online and mobile banking services, e-statements, and bank-by-mail and direct deposit services, as well as business accounts, and cash and treasury management services.

