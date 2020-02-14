Zacks: Genprex Inc (NASDAQ:GNPX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Genprex Inc (NASDAQ:GNPX) have earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also given Genprex an industry rank of 73 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Genprex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Genprex stock traded up $1.54 on Friday, reaching $4.28. 83,821,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,629,460. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of -0.42. Genprex has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75.

Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.07.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Genprex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genprex Inc (NASDAQ:GNPX) by 192.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132,121 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Genprex worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 10.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genprex Company Profile

Genprex, Inc operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company. It engages in developing a new approach for treating cancer based on its novel proprietary technology platform, including initial product candidate, Oncoprex immunogene therapy. Oncoprex, which has a multimodal mechanism of action whereby it interrupts cell signaling pathways that cause replication and proliferation of cancer cells, re-establishes pathways for apoptosis in cancer cells, and modulates the immune response against cancer cells.

