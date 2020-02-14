Zacks: Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins SA (NYSE:IRS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins SA (NYSE:IRS) has received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus target price of $10.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins an industry rank of 83 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

Shares of NYSE:IRS opened at $5.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $317.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.14.

Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins (NYSE:IRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $377.39 million during the quarter. Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins had a negative net margin of 48.64% and a negative return on equity of 26.00%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IRS. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,513,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,441,000 after buying an additional 1,086,858 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 885,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,649,000 after buying an additional 256,104 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins by 213.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 116,141 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $469,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.38% of the company’s stock.

Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins Company Profile

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, and office buildings and other non-shopping center properties primarily for rental purposes. The company also acquires and operates hotels; develops and sells residential properties; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale.

