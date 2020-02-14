Zacks: Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $28.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Piedmont Lithium an industry rank of 101 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several analysts have recently commented on PLL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Shares of PLL stock remained flat at $$8.60 on Friday. 6,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,110. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.79 and its 200 day moving average is $8.09. The company has a market cap of $57.35 million, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.62. Piedmont Lithium has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $14.00.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 1,092 acres in the Carolina Lithium Belt, North Carolina. The company was formerly known as WCP Resources Limited and changed its name to Piedmont Lithium Limited in August 2017.

