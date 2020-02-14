Zacks: Virgin Galactic Holdings (NASDAQ:SPCE) Given $21.00 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings (NASDAQ:SPCE) have received an average broker rating score of 1.25 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. Virgin Galactic’s rating score has declined by 25% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price target of $21.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Virgin Galactic an industry rank of 188 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.43 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPCE traded up $5.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.68. 45,402,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,399,924. Virgin Galactic has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $28.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.41.

Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other Virgin Galactic news, CEO George Thomas Whitesides acquired 5,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.26 per share, with a total value of $42,471.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,294,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $576,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $662,000.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic, LLC provides spaceline services. The company offers suborbital research flights to scientific research community. It also operates a spaceport for astronaut training and flights operations.Virgin Galactic, LLC was founded in 2004 and is based in Mojave, California with additional offices in Las Cruces, New York, London, Pasadena, and Washington, DC Virgin Galactic, LLC operates as a subsidiary of Virgin Group Ltd.

