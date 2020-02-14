Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ:ZLAB) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.11.

ZLAB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 8th.

Shares of ZLAB opened at $61.41 on Friday. Zai Lab has a twelve month low of $23.42 and a twelve month high of $61.57. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zai Lab during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Zai Lab by 161.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Zai Lab during the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Zai Lab by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zai Lab during the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in the People's Republic of China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, lung, and breast cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat ABSSSI, CABP, and UTI; FPA144, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/III clinical trial to treat gastric and gastroesophageal cancer; ETX2514, a novel ß-lactamase inhibitor that is in Phase II cUTI trial for the treatment of acinetobacter baumannii; and ZL-2301, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat HCC.

