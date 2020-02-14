Zap (ZAP) Price Tops $0.0092 on Top Exchanges

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 14th. In the last week, Zap has traded 32.8% higher against the dollar. Zap has a total market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $84,194.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zap token can now be purchased for $0.0092 or 0.00000090 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00048396 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $638.26 or 0.06212550 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00061819 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005033 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00024841 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003669 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00093500 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Zap Profile

Zap (ZAP) is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,534,257 tokens. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zap’s official website is www.zap.org. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zap Token Trading

Zap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

