Zcoin (XZC) Achieves Market Cap of $77.57 Million

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 14th. During the last seven days, Zcoin has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar. One Zcoin coin can now be purchased for $8.19 or 0.00079381 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, BX Thailand, TDAX and Huobi. Zcoin has a total market capitalization of $77.57 million and $21.17 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,312.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $282.58 or 0.02738236 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $490.71 or 0.04754983 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.61 or 0.00800484 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00914503 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00115568 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00009467 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00025815 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.52 or 0.00702716 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zcoin Profile

Zcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,469,168 coins. The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zcoin

Zcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, Upbit, Bittrex, Huobi, CryptoBridge, Koinex, Indodax, BX Thailand, Binance, Cryptopia, Sistemkoin, CoinExchange, Coinroom, LiteBit.eu and TDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.