Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight”

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $262.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $250.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.72% from the stock’s current price.

ZBRA has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. BidaskClub cut Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut Zebra Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.63.

NASDAQ ZBRA traded up $5.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $238.78. The company had a trading volume of 26,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,499. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $166.15 and a fifty-two week high of $260.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.58. The firm has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.73.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($0.09). Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 16,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.30, for a total transaction of $4,349,923.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 253,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,980,507.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew K. Ludwick sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.01, for a total value of $118,505.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,205.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,247 shares of company stock valued at $4,667,332 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 232.3% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

