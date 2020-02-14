Zennies (ZENI) Price Up 121.5% This Week

Zennies (CURRENCY:ZENI) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Zennies has a total market capitalization of $205,542.00 and approximately $1,396.00 worth of Zennies was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zennies has traded 121.5% higher against the US dollar. One Zennies coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zennies alerts:

Pandacoin (PND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Zennies Profile

Zennies is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2017. Zennies’ total supply is 1,000,812,836 coins. Zennies’ official Twitter account is @zenizone. The official website for Zennies is zeni.zone.

Zennies Coin Trading

Zennies can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zennies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zennies should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zennies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zennies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zennies and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.