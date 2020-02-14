Zetacoin (ZET) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $10,591.00

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One Zetacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, CoinEgg, Novaexchange and Cryptopia. Zetacoin has a market cap of $172,195.00 and approximately $10,591.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zetacoin has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,239.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $484.69 or 0.04724838 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $80.98 or 0.00789839 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005681 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00019612 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000369 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000169 BTC.

About Zetacoin

Zetacoin (ZET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 171,109,835 coins. The official website for Zetacoin is www.zetac.org. The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zetacoin Coin Trading

Zetacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, YoBit, Novaexchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zetacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

