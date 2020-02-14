ZMINE One Day Volume Reaches $712.00 (ZMN)

ZMINE (CURRENCY:ZMN) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One ZMINE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including BX Thailand, Livecoin and Trade Satoshi. During the last week, ZMINE has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. ZMINE has a market cap of $253,053.00 and $712.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005428 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00045718 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.54 or 0.00451252 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001446 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009719 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005471 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00012631 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001509 BTC.

ZMINE Profile

ZMN is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2018. ZMINE’s total supply is 235,363,840 tokens and its circulating supply is 162,319,081 tokens. ZMINE’s official message board is medium.com/zmineofficial. ZMINE’s official website is zmine.com. ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZMINE Token Trading

ZMINE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, BX Thailand and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZMINE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZMINE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

