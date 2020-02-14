Zoetis’ (ZTS) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at SunTrust Banks

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at SunTrust Banks in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $145.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price indicates a potential upside of 0.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ZTS. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday. Cfra raised Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.73.

NYSE ZTS opened at $144.94 on Friday. Zoetis has a fifty-two week low of $88.65 and a fifty-two week high of $146.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of $67.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.81.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 70.78% and a net margin of 23.76%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Zoetis will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $531,052.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,949,278.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 15,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total transaction of $2,143,147.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,789.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,001 shares of company stock valued at $15,342,770 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in Zoetis by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 108,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,011 shares during the period. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 367,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,594,000 after buying an additional 127,895 shares in the last quarter. Friedberg Investment Management lifted its position in Zoetis by 348.6% during the 4th quarter. Friedberg Investment Management now owns 82,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,938,000 after buying an additional 63,870 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Zoetis by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 309,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,836,000 after buying an additional 5,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Zoetis by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

