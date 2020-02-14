ZPER (ZPR) Trading 17.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. ZPER has a total market capitalization of $758,116.00 and $4,220.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZPER token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Coinsuper, Allbit and Bit-Z. During the last week, ZPER has traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZPER alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005433 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00045652 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.63 or 0.00451960 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001444 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009687 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005471 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00012631 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001480 BTC.

About ZPER

ZPR is a token. ZPER’s total supply is 2,050,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,318,902,816 tokens. ZPER’s official website is Https://zper.io. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZPER Token Trading

ZPER can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Coinsuper, HitBTC, Bit-Z, BitForex and Allbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZPER should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZPER using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZPER Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZPER and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.