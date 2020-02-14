ZTCoin Price Tops $0.0471 on Major Exchanges (ZT)

ZTCoin (CURRENCY:ZT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 14th. One ZTCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0471 or 0.00000459 BTC on popular exchanges. ZTCoin has a total market capitalization of $13.17 million and approximately $5.26 million worth of ZTCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZTCoin has traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00048383 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $641.63 or 0.06241878 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00062055 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00159197 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005032 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00024828 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003651 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001588 BTC.

ZTCoin Profile

ZTCoin (CRYPTO:ZT) is a token. ZTCoin’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 279,448,925 tokens. ZTCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZTCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ZBGofficial.

ZTCoin Token Trading

ZTCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZBG. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZTCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZTCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZTCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

