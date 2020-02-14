Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Short Interest Up 9.4% in January

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the January 15th total of 2,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 466,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 11.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Zumiez news, insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 5,000 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $155,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,305.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah Gaines Mccoy sold 4,037 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total value of $140,850.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,489.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,136 shares of company stock valued at $5,464,243. 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUMZ. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Zumiez in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,578 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 616.9% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Zumiez in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zumiez by 8.7% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

ZUMZ stock opened at $33.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $884.27 million, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.52. Zumiez has a 1 year low of $18.38 and a 1 year high of $35.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.39.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $264.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.86 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 5.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zumiez will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

ZUMZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on Zumiez from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub lowered Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Zumiez in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. DA Davidson reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Zumiez in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Zumiez from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.43.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

