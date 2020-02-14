Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Short Interest Up 7.8% in January

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,390,000 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the January 15th total of 5,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 560,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.4 days. Approximately 31.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZYNE stock opened at $4.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $116.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 4.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.67. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.46 and a fifty-two week high of $16.47.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZYNE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.29.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II/III clinical trial to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder.

