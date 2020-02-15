-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) to announce earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Avalara’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Avalara reported earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 700%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Avalara will report full year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.06). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Avalara.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $107.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.09 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 11.05% and a negative net margin of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVLR shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Avalara in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Avalara from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Avalara from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.34.

In related news, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 406 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total value of $30,998.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,366.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 9,904 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $741,314.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,293.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,109 shares of company stock valued at $7,742,934. 21.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVLR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Avalara by 161.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 878,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,108,000 after purchasing an additional 542,509 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Avalara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,821,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avalara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,876,000. Dorsey Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Avalara by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 1,231,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,216,000 after buying an additional 283,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Avalara by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,575,000 after buying an additional 227,359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVLR stock traded up $1.22 on Friday, hitting $92.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,017,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,476. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.48 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.13. Avalara has a twelve month low of $47.75 and a twelve month high of $96.96.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

