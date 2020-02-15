$0.08 EPS Expected for Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) to report earnings per share of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Zendesk’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. Zendesk reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full-year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.64. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.94. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zendesk.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $229.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.61 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 27.34% and a negative net margin of 20.78%. Zendesk’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZEN. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush upped their price target on Zendesk from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Zendesk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.76.

In other news, CMO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 4,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $326,812.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,178,460.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.11, for a total value of $346,995.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,662.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,680 shares of company stock worth $2,874,515. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEN. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,687,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Zendesk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,105,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Zendesk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,915,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Zendesk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,440,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Zendesk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,123,000. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZEN traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.48. 1,114,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,550,310. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.75 and a beta of 1.21. Zendesk has a twelve month low of $62.38 and a twelve month high of $94.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.49.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

