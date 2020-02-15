$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $1.07. Bed Bath & Beyond posted earnings per share of $1.20 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 74.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $1.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $1.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The retailer reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.41). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a positive return on equity of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

BBBY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a price objective (up from ) on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.47.

NASDAQ:BBBY traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.18. 13,699,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,293,270. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.78. Bed Bath & Beyond has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $19.57. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -1.79, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Bed Bath & Beyond’s payout ratio is 33.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBBY. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 613.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,640,709 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $45,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,568 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth $18,261,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,089,772 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,515,000 after purchasing an additional 838,679 shares during the period. Valueworks LLC raised its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 160.8% during the 4th quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 944,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,406,000 after purchasing an additional 582,081 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth $6,713,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

