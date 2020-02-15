-$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) will announce ($0.36) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Quanterix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.35). Quanterix reported earnings of ($0.42) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanterix will report full year earnings of ($1.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.51). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.51). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Quanterix.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QTRX. BidaskClub raised shares of Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

QTRX opened at $28.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a current ratio of 7.61. Quanterix has a 1-year low of $19.08 and a 1-year high of $36.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.10 and a 200-day moving average of $24.51. The company has a market capitalization of $786.94 million, a P/E ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 1.27.

In other Quanterix news, Director Martin D. Madaus sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $40,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,984.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $144,105.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,735 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,041. Insiders own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Quanterix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Quanterix by 258.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Quanterix during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Quanterix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Quanterix by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the period. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

