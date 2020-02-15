$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Graco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.50. Graco reported earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graco will report full-year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Graco.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $412.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.61 million. Graco had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 34.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share.

GGG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Graco in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Graco from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Graco from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

In other Graco news, insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 55,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $3,069,558.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,669,963.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caroline M. Chambers sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $964,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,353.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 378,849 shares of company stock worth $20,228,129 in the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in Graco during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Graco by 167.3% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Graco during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Graco during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Graco during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

GGG stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.03. The company had a trading volume of 617,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,456. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.92. Graco has a 52-week low of $43.52 and a 52-week high of $56.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.84%.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

