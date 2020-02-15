$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) to report earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.66. Acadia Healthcare posted earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Acadia Healthcare.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACHC. ValuEngine lowered Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Acadia Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Acadia Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Acadia Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.45.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 773.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 523.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000.

NASDAQ ACHC opened at $33.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Acadia Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $25.53 and a fifty-two week high of $35.40.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

