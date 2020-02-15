$0.52 EPS Expected for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) will report $0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kirby’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. Kirby posted earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Kirby will report full year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $4.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kirby.

Get Kirby alerts:

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $655.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.81 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 5.01%. Kirby’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share.

KEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded Kirby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra reduced their price objective on Kirby from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.29.

Shares of KEX opened at $74.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.09. Kirby has a 1-year low of $69.71 and a 1-year high of $92.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

In other news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $42,181.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kim B. Clarke sold 3,844 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $326,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KEX. State Street Corp raised its position in Kirby by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,383,524 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $113,670,000 after buying an additional 37,641 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 3rd quarter valued at about $312,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kirby by 4,721.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 181,954 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,949,000 after buying an additional 178,180 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Kirby by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 149,333 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,269,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Kirby by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 17,080 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. 95.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kirby (KEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.