$0.55 EPS Expected for Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) to post $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Coherent’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.60. Coherent reported earnings of $1.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 65.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coherent will report full-year earnings of $4.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.54. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.42 to $9.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Coherent.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Coherent had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $320.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

COHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Coherent in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Coherent from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Coherent in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Coherent in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.67.

Shares of NASDAQ COHR traded down $5.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $153.81. The company had a trading volume of 204,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,376. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.26. Coherent has a fifty-two week low of $109.06 and a fifty-two week high of $178.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.36 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

In related news, EVP Mark Stewart Sobey sold 3,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.21, for a total transaction of $582,047.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Coherent by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,216,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $202,371,000 after acquiring an additional 20,571 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Coherent by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 517,778 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $86,132,000 after acquiring an additional 90,072 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Coherent by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 508,302 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $84,556,000 after acquiring an additional 32,981 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Coherent by 22.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 359,664 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $55,288,000 after acquiring an additional 65,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Coherent by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 251,241 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,621,000 after purchasing an additional 48,788 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

