$0.63 EPS Expected for Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) to report earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.94. Marathon Petroleum posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 800%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $6.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $8.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $8.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Marathon Petroleum.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $31.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cfra cut Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.73.

Shares of NYSE MPC traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.33. 6,811,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,973,793. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.72. Marathon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $43.96 and a 1 year high of $69.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.11 and a 200 day moving average of $57.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.91%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 77.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,807,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $778,559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604,647 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 8,399.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,380,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $266,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329,186 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $144,130,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,398,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,151,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 201.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

