$0.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) will report earnings per share of $0.75 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Comcast’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. Comcast posted earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Comcast will report full-year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.39. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Comcast.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Guggenheim set a $57.00 price target on Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.08.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,166,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $13,748,022,000 after acquiring an additional 8,635,296 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,110,405 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,829,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,334 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,904,661 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $985,053,000 after acquiring an additional 281,206 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,403,227 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $823,703,000 after acquiring an additional 317,246 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,125,466 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $726,936,000 after acquiring an additional 951,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.09. 13,906,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,241,226. The firm has a market cap of $209.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast has a 52 week low of $37.15 and a 52 week high of $47.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Comcast’s payout ratio is 26.84%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comcast (CMCSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.