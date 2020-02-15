$0.77 EPS Expected for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) to report $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for TJX Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the lowest is $0.76. TJX Companies posted earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that TJX Companies will report full-year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TJX Companies.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.31 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 57.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TJX. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $63.38. The stock had a trading volume of 5,469,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,213,202. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $49.05 and a 1 year high of $63.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.60%.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $7,686,132.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,776,827.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $4,496,564.10. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 330,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,022,613.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 4,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 745 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 7,534 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 28,678 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 9,886 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TJX Companies (TJX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.