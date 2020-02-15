$0.79 EPS Expected for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) will report $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.77. AptarGroup reported earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full-year earnings of $3.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $3.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AptarGroup.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.33.

In other AptarGroup news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total transaction of $2,216,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,830.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 2,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $256,614.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,733,898 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,689,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $707,455,000 after purchasing an additional 82,467 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,472,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,863,000 after purchasing an additional 85,421 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,900,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,782,000 after purchasing an additional 578,200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,474,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,449,000 after purchasing an additional 628,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,340,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,030,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AptarGroup stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $116.67. The stock had a trading volume of 216,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,636. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.93 and a 200 day moving average of $116.25. AptarGroup has a twelve month low of $99.21 and a twelve month high of $126.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.00%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

