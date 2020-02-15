$0.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.80 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the highest is $0.87. Yum! Brands reported earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full-year earnings of $3.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $4.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $4.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Yum! Brands.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 23.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on YUM shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Argus lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cfra lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.42.

In other Yum! Brands news, Director Greg Creed sold 45,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $4,617,315.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 194,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,919,254.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $153,657.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 43,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,204.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

YUM opened at $105.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.49. The company has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.44. Yum! Brands has a 52 week low of $92.50 and a 52 week high of $119.72.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 52.96%.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

