$0.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kellogg (NYSE:K) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Kellogg (NYSE:K) to report earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kellogg’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.93. Kellogg reported earnings per share of $1.01 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full year earnings of $3.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $3.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kellogg.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 41.84%. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.93.

In related news, CEO Steven A. Cahillane acquired 16,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.33 per share, with a total value of $1,098,197.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,411.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total transaction of $6,671,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 600,000 shares of company stock worth $40,410,000. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Kellogg by 1.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 86,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,556,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Kellogg by 96.0% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its position in Kellogg by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 26,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the third quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of K stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,567,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282,343. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.58 and a 200 day moving average of $64.92. The stock has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $51.34 and a 12-month high of $71.05.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kellogg (K)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.