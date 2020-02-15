$0.96 EPS Expected for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.95. SS&C Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $4.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SS&C Technologies.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on SSNC. ValuEngine upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $70.00 target price on SS&C Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.71.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.26. 1,440,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.92, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.29. SS&C Technologies has a 52 week low of $42.51 and a 52 week high of $67.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.28.

In related news, CEO William C. Stone sold 255,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $15,004,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,931,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,856,756.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 72 shares of company stock valued at $4,373 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,013,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $692,092,000 after purchasing an additional 104,581 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 72,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 84,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. 83.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

