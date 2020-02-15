0Chain Price Tops $0.0684 (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 15th. 0Chain has a market cap of $2.74 million and approximately $15,920.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0684 or 0.00000670 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, Ethfinex and IDEX. Over the last week, 0Chain has traded 62.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Velas (VLX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000156 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

0Chain Token Profile

0Chain (CRYPTO:ZCN) is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,117,166 tokens. The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud. 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain.

Buying and Selling 0Chain

0Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Ethfinex and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

