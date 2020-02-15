0x (ZRX) Price Tops $0.31 on Exchanges

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 15th. 0x has a total market capitalization of $195.39 million and $48.56 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, 0x has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar. One 0x token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00003151 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, FCoin, C2CX and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003101 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $311.37 or 0.03144409 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010094 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00245001 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000799 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00042314 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00150427 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000075 BTC.

0x Profile

0x’s launch date was August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 626,286,727 tokens. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 0x is 0xproject.com.

Buying and Selling 0x

0x can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Koinex, AirSwap, DigiFinex, Coinone, Hotbit, WazirX, Ethfinex, Huobi, BitMart, Livecoin, Crex24, Bitbns, Kucoin, Tokenomy, ZB.COM, Fatbtc, C2CX, Gate.io, IDEX, OKEx, Upbit, Binance, FCoin, ABCC, BitBay, Independent Reserve, Iquant, HitBTC, GOPAX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Zebpay, Bilaxy, DDEX, Cobinhood, Bittrex, OTCBTC, Radar Relay, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, CoinTiger, Poloniex, Mercatox, Vebitcoin, Gatecoin and Liqui. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

