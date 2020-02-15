0xcert Price Reaches $0.0038 (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. 0xcert has a market cap of $1.26 million and $205,273.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, 0xcert has traded 205.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One 0xcert token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex, IDEX, Hotbit and Bilaxy.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00050559 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 272.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.91 or 0.00477910 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $639.01 or 0.06244321 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00066695 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005041 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00025089 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003712 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001682 BTC.

About 0xcert

0xcert (ZXC) is a token. It was first traded on July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,446,325 tokens. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org. The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert.

0xcert Token Trading

0xcert can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BitForex, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0xcert using one of the exchanges listed above.

