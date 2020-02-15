0xcert Price Reaches $0.0049 (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Over the last week, 0xcert has traded up 109.5% against the dollar. One 0xcert token can currently be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, Bilaxy and BitForex. 0xcert has a total market cap of $1.64 million and $238,195.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00052262 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 272.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.55 or 0.00485936 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $616.51 or 0.06170968 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00073241 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005169 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00025517 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003667 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001482 BTC.

0xcert Token Profile

0xcert (ZXC) is a token. It was first traded on July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,446,325 tokens. 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

0xcert Token Trading

0xcert can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Bilaxy, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xcert should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0xcert using one of the exchanges listed above.

