$1.00 Earnings Per Share Expected for MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) to report earnings of $1.00 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.01. MSC Industrial Direct posted earnings of $1.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 8th.

On average, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full year earnings of $4.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.89 to $5.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MSC Industrial Direct.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $823.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.84 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.35%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS.

MSM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Stephens set a $76.00 price target on MSC Industrial Direct and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price target on MSC Industrial Direct and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.56.

In other news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 1,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $108,388.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rustom Jilla sold 19,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $1,480,548.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,478 shares of company stock worth $5,712,323 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 20,415 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSM stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.95. The company had a trading volume of 294,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.38. MSC Industrial Direct has a fifty-two week low of $64.59 and a fifty-two week high of $86.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

