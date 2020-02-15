$1.02 EPS Expected for EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) will report earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings. EnPro Industries posted earnings of $0.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover EnPro Industries.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NPO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised EnPro Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut EnPro Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 36,480.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EnPro Industries stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.05. 49,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.54. EnPro Industries has a 1 year low of $55.43 and a 1 year high of $75.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.73, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.52.

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations.

