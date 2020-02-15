$1.07 EPS Expected for Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) will post $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cimpress’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the highest is $1.14. Cimpress posted earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 409.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full-year earnings of $10.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.98 to $10.08. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $6.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cimpress.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $4.57. The business had revenue of $820.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.82 million. Cimpress had a return on equity of 12,360.67% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMPR. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cimpress in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. BidaskClub lowered Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered Cimpress from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Cimpress in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMPR. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in Cimpress by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,262,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,809,000 after acquiring an additional 153,759 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cimpress by 202.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 227,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,576,000 after acquiring an additional 152,181 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in Cimpress by 388.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 102,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,559,000 after acquiring an additional 81,770 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Cimpress by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 181,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,798,000 after acquiring an additional 50,870 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cimpress during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,826,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cimpress stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.10. Cimpress has a one year low of $73.74 and a one year high of $145.09.

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

