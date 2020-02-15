$1.11 EPS Expected for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) to report $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Procter & Gamble’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the highest is $1.13. Procter & Gamble posted earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will report full-year earnings of $4.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.02. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Procter & Gamble.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PG. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.86.

PG opened at $126.14 on Friday. Procter & Gamble has a 52-week low of $97.75 and a 52-week high of $128.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $308.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.93%.

In other news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $210,938.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,411 shares of company stock worth $12,652,757 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PG. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. grace capital purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

