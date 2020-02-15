$1.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) will report $1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Landstar System’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.18 and the lowest is $1.04. Landstar System reported earnings of $1.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 28.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Landstar System will report full-year earnings of $5.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $6.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $6.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Landstar System.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.15). Landstar System had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $994.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LSTR. BidaskClub downgraded Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Landstar System from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stephens set a $129.00 price objective on Landstar System and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.74.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. Man Group plc boosted its position in Landstar System by 8.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 309,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,788,000 after purchasing an additional 24,309 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Landstar System by 9.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 113,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,801,000 after purchasing an additional 9,713 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Landstar System by 2.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Landstar System by 4.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Landstar System during the third quarter valued at approximately $417,000.

Shares of Landstar System stock traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,988. Landstar System has a 12 month low of $94.97 and a 12 month high of $120.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.57 and a 200 day moving average of $112.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.94%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

