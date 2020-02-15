$1.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $1.87. Valero Energy posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 232.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full-year earnings of $9.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $10.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $10.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Valero Energy.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $27.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.39 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.57.

Shares of NYSE VLO traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,990,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,164,879. The company has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.54. Valero Energy has a 52 week low of $69.44 and a 52 week high of $101.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.64 and its 200 day moving average is $88.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $2,045,198.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,609,317.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth $90,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,645,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,965,964,000 after buying an additional 896,211 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

