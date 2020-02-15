$1.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.29 and the lowest is $1.19. First Republic Bank posted earnings per share of $1.26 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, April 10th.

On average, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full year earnings of $5.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.29 to $5.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.83 to $6.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Republic Bank.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $877.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FRC. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, January 17th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of First Republic Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.27.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,471,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,305,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $416,296,000 after buying an additional 1,046,666 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,278,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,080,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,954,000 after buying an additional 564,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,282,000.

FRC traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $117.73. 487,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 956,677. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $87.43 and a one year high of $122.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.10. The company has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.62%.

First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

