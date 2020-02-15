$1.38 EPS Expected for State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) will report $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for State Street’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.46. State Street posted earnings of $1.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that State Street will report full year earnings of $6.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.78 to $7.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.98 to $7.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow State Street.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. State Street had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

STT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target (up previously from $73.00) on shares of State Street in a report on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of State Street from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of State Street from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.73.

In other news, EVP Joerg Ambrosius sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $187,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,222.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen C. Keenan sold 4,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $354,957.62. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 15,371 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in State Street by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in State Street by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 30,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in State Street by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in State Street by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STT traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.85. 1,855,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,518,275. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.56. State Street has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $85.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

