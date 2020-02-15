$1.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to post earnings per share of $1.48 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.55. Nordstrom also posted earnings per share of $1.48 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full year earnings of $3.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nordstrom.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.45% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on JWN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nordstrom from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Gordon Haskett raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded Nordstrom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.74.

Shares of Nordstrom stock traded up $0.88 on Friday, reaching $40.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,546,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,193,716. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.53. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $48.87.

In related news, CMO Scott A. Meden sold 17,193 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total transaction of $692,190.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 67,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,733,613.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter E. Nordstrom sold 77,609 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $3,185,849.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,605,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,944,198.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,078 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,698 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JWN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Tuscan Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its position in Nordstrom by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. Tuscan Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 48,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 25,200 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Nordstrom by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 4,732 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 185,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,593,000 after buying an additional 92,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nordstrom (JWN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.