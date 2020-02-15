$1.50 EPS Expected for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) will announce earnings per share of $1.50 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.56 and the lowest is $1.46. Bristol-Myers Squibb posted earnings per share of $1.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will report full-year earnings of $5.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $6.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.15 to $7.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis.

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Gabelli initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.69.

Shares of BMY traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.38. 7,530,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,950,735. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.02. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $42.48 and a 52-week high of $68.34. The company has a market cap of $107.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. grace capital acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

