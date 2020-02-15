$1.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.55 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.60. Cullen/Frost Bankers reported earnings of $1.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full year earnings of $6.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.21. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.09 to $6.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $370.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.56 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 29.62%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share.

CFR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $91.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.25.

Shares of CFR stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,128. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1-year low of $79.86 and a 1-year high of $106.23. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is presently 41.52%.

In other news, Director Chris Avery bought 9,500 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.49 per share, for a total transaction of $878,655.00. 4.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 825.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1,488.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 16,145 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at $363,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

