$1.58 EPS Expected for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.58 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.64 and the lowest is $1.54. Northern Trust posted earnings of $1.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full-year earnings of $7.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.33 to $8.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Northern Trust.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NTRS has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.18.

NASDAQ NTRS traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $101.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 688,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,942. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Northern Trust has a 1-year low of $83.95 and a 1-year high of $110.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.33 and its 200 day moving average is $99.26. The firm has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.23%.

In other news, CFO Biff Bowman sold 13,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.53, for a total transaction of $1,407,048.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 16,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.78, for a total transaction of $1,725,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,101 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,373. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,947,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,255,316,000 after purchasing an additional 72,688 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 47.4% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 18.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 766 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 22.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 9.7% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 7,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northern Trust (NTRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.