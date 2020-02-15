1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) Short Interest Down 5.8% in January

1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the January 15th total of 2,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 431,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 9.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ FLWS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.59. The stock had a trading volume of 457,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,307. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.49. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $605.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.01 million. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that 1-800-Flowers.Com will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FLWS. Zacks Investment Research raised 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Noble Financial set a $25.00 price target on 1-800-Flowers.Com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet raised 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Northcoast Research raised 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.86.

In related news, Director Eugene F. Demark sold 5,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $69,826.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,363.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leonard J. Elmore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $40,830.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,893.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 9.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 87,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 18.6% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. 38.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

1-800-Flowers.Com Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

